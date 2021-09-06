JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

