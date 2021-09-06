Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

