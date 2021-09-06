KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Equities research analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MPNGF opened at $31.40 on Monday. Meituan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

