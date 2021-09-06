Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.28.

K stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.23 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

