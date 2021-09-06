Kuai Token Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $38.33 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00143727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00792534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.