Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to report sales of $10.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Latch.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latch stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,312. Latch has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

