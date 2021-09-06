Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SWIM opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

