Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Leidos worth $55,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $36,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS opened at $99.02 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

