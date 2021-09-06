Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 535 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 291,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after buying an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $502.13. The stock had a trading volume of 243,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.37 and a 200-day moving average of $379.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.