Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,472. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

