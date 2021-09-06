Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,145 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.