Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Tesla by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $733.57. 15,271,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

