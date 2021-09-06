Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

