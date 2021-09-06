Level Four Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,673 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

