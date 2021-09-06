Level Four Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

