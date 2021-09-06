Level Four Financial LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,874.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

