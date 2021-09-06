Level Four Financial LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $353.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.44 and its 200 day moving average is $262.77. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $353.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

