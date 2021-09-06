Level Four Financial LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

