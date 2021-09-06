Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $190.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.