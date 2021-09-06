Lightstreams (PHT) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $550.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

