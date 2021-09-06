LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

