LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Critical Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.19%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.86 -$10.42 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.84 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -37.62

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% LiveRamp -11.06% -5.81% -4.93%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

