Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. 468,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.