Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.01 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

