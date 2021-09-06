Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,979 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ANF opened at $34.78 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

