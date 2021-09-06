Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 26.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 48.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,763. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $949.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

