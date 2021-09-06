Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MRC Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $17,279,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

