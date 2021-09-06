Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

