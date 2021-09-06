Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 58,251 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rambus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Rambus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

