Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 180,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

