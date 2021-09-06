Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,492 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $165.71 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

