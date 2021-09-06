Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $466.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

