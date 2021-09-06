Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Adobe by 11.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $666.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

