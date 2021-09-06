Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,665 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $590.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.