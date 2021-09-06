Lympo (LYM) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and $711,322.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00144309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00796645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

