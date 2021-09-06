Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Critical Comparison

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

This table compares Madison County Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.55 $5.58 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.28 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Madison County Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded on April 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.