Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $406,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

