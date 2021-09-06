Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

