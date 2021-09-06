Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

