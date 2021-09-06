Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:BR opened at $170.75 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

