Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,954 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.