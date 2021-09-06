Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of GDOT opened at $54.80 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.