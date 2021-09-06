ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,858. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

