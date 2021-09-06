MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.86 Million

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce sales of $530.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HZO stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarineMax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MarineMax by 101,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

