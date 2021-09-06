Markel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

