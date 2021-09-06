MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $475.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

