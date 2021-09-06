Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.