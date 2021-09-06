Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

NYSE MLM opened at $374.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

