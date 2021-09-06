Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 1,110,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,414. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

