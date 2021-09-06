Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

